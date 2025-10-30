Liam Cameron says new mindset can revive career

Final weigh in for Liam Cameron, with BBBC official Alan Alster

Questions have been asked about Liam Cameron all his boxing life.

Is he a truly dedicated athlete? Is his mentality what is needed? Did the years of sporting exile and confessed drink abuse ruin his chances of attaining elite level? At 35 years, is it too late to make the most of the skills that saw him win the ABA championship and the Commonwealth title as a pro?

Two fights with the highly talented Ben Whittaker didn't really shed light on the answer.

He was unlucky not to win the first combat last year, as Whittaker was unable to continue after sustaining an injury, and both fighters were forced out of the ring; the fight was declared a technical draw.

In April, the promise he'd shown in that bout and an earlier one against Lyndon Arthur petered away when Whittaker stopped him in round two.

Veteran promoter Frank Warren clearly has faith in him, though, he signed him to a Queensberry contract.

Hopefully, we will see the best version yet of the Manor-born Sheffield light heavyweight (23-7-1) when he takes on Troy Jones (13-1-0) in a 10-rounder in Manchester on Saturday.

There is reason to think that will be the case.

He's in tremendous physical shape, has benefited from nutritional improvements and has a good strength and conditioning coach to back up what Steel City's Pearce Gudgeon is training him in.

More importantly, he is in a good place mentally, having had to endure huge issues in his personal life.

He told The Star: "The build-up to the last fight with Ben was horrendous because of private issues getting in the way.

"But those issues are behind me. I am in a good place.

"Everything is good right now and I have been doing everything needed to win.

"I am 35, just turned, but feel bang same as I always have. I have had a 21 week camp.

"I wanted to change my diet, lose my body fat - and I have done that.

"I feel the benefit. Before I'd spar, and two days later I'd be as flat as a pancake, there was nothing in me. But it is amazing how much you can eat if you eat the right things!

"At the gym, Pearce says it's the best he has seen me. We have been working on everything, and I've been bashing people in sparring."

There will be no hangover from the Whittaker loss, he says.

"I don't dwell on last time because I gave him a beatdown in the first one.

"I want to keep winning and get as many fights as they (Queensberry) can throw at me."