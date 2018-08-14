Liam Cameron reveals the heart-ache behind his suspension from boxing after failing a drugs test

Liam Cameron says he has been devastated both emotionally and financially after his suspension from boxing for a failed drugs test.

Yesterday, The Star revealed Cameron had launched an online broadside against boxing administrators - accusing them of vested interests.

That has been roundly denied as officials suspended his license, and removed from his grasp his Commonwealth title for others to fight for.

Cameron said: "It has affected me really badly.

"For a start, I haven't earned a penny since April (Nicky Jenman fight at iceSheffield) - and that was a pittance.

"Emotionally this has got to me from the start. I have not been able to think about anything else. I feel like my life has been ripped away.

"I am innocent - it took me 10 years to win that title and I'm not going to take cocaine or anything else and ruin everything."

Cameron will face a UK Anti-Doping tribunal in London in October (3) and says his case will be presented by a barrister.

He is not sure exactly what caused the positive reaction - suggesting treatment at a dentist is one possible cause, or handling bank notes which, these days, are routinely contaminated by drugs.

Even police forces have stopped testing notes for traces of the drug in criminal investigations as the contamination is so widespread.

"I have a habit of biting my nails and wondered if that's one cause," said Cameron, who says he is not one to hang around with people with a drug background.

"I would take a lie-detector test if there was one.

"I wish they could see inside my head, then they'd know I am innocent.

"I have a gut feeling that I will win the case, I have got a lot of evidence and am trying to feel positive about the tribunal."

Cameron's former belt will be contested by Elliott Matthews and Rasheed Abolaji - who was beaten by Sheffield boxer Sam Sheedy to the title in 2017.

Their fight takes place at York Hall, Bethnal Green on September 29.