Liam Cameron reveals admiration for super-fit Dalton Smith

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liam Cameron admits to a touch of envy when he sees Dalton Smith undergoing his training programme at Steel City gym.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While super lightweight Dalton is seven years younger than the 34-year-old light heavyweight Liam, the older, bigger man can't help admire the way the less experienced fighter conducts himself.

"Dalton is always fit, always ripped up, it gets me mad" said Cameron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He looked after me for a week in Saudi Arabia, (he was there for the Ben Whittaker fight) and I remember he came in me with pads for shadow boxing, and I thought: 'Please don't make me look rubbish!'"

Cameron says Smith has been mature enough not to rush back too quickly from injury.

While the shoulder/neck issue severely hampered his 2024 campaign, the Handsworth champion is now fit and raring to go, with the January 25 date set against Walid Ouizza at Nottingham Arena.

Smith is aiming to add the European title to his WBC Silver belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He did the right thing with the injury. He is not daft and knows he has got one career.

Dalton Smith pic courtesy of Mark Robinson at Matchroom

"Me, I have gone into fights with a bad shoulder or neck and taken the risk - then I would have lost" said Cameron, who has a 23-6-1 record, over a 15-year professional career.

"But Dalton has had too much to lose - imagine if his shoulder went in the fight and he couldn't throw a shot and got badly beat?

"You cannot take those risks at his stage when you are unbeaten (16-0-0) - he is going to do everything right."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Smith's time away from the sport - he hasn't boxed since the March win over Jose Zepeda at Sheffield Arena - impact on his hopes to go all the way to the top?

Sheffield's Liam Cameron GettyImages

"Nah, he is still a world champion in the making" said Liam. "The mission is still the same."

On a personal front, the Manor veteran is awaiting confirmation of a rematch with Whittaker.

There appears to be no rush from the Whittaker camp to go again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sheffielder's preparation has included sparring with Delicious Orie, who won gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2023 European Games.

"He has been at our gym for the last few months, he is a cracking lad.

"He is super heavyweight, born in Russia, very strong and is good sparring.

"He is a lot stronger than me, it would be nice to have lots of sparring with him it will help me, I don't know how much I'll help him!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Financially, Liam is far more stable position than ever before.

He has been signed by promoter Frank Warren and has picked up a sponsorship with Warlord, a cryptocurrency organisation that also supports Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora.

"From not having any sponsorship - a year ago I didn't have ten pounds to my name - I'm at the stage where Warlord wants to help me buy my house.

"It is down to a London businessman who wanted to help a boxer who was struggling, and had never had anything, and I was around at the right time.

"All new to me, this getting money!"