Liam Cameron not ready to quit

Don't write off Liam Cameron just yet.

The Sheffield light heavyweight may have lost two and drawn one of his last three fights.

And YouTube boxing channels have speculated that the boxer is "depressed" and that his "phone had stopped ringing" since his second-round TKO defeat to Ben Whittaker in April.

It's true that he has also flirted with the idea of trying out the cross-over 'Misfits' promotion.

But after a few weeks under the radar, mainly spent renovating his house on the Manor estate and taking an amateur Level One coaching course to help kids at Steel City gym, Liam is ready and enthusiastic about considering offers for his next professional fight.

"I have had it hard in the last few fights, I am doing the house up, but I am not retiring," stressed the 34-year-old.

"I have got a new nutritionist and I am in better shape, diet-wise, than ever.

"I have been training hard and without any pressure on me.

"I know that last fight didn't do me any justice. Now, though, I am super fit and in a very good place, whatever is being said about me on YouTube.

"I am having (suggested) fights chucked on me - massive fights, one was against a top 10 world-ranked boxer.

"But me, Lee Eaton (promoter) and Pearce Gudgeon (trainer) have got a plan.

"We are going to get a win in an eight-rounder and then get back to having big names again.

Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron

"Let's get a win under my belt, do it properly.

"My ear is good (he'd sustained damage to his inner ear.)

"I have been underdog for a few fights now, the next one will be more in my favour. Then we'll take these big names on a Frank Warren show somewhere."

Liam (23-7-1) admitted he'd initially been tempted to go straight back in at the deep end against high-quality opposition, but wanted to ensure he'd got full confidence and a win under his belt.

Liam Cameron and Dalton Smith

"If I lost another one, it would be very damaging," said Liam, whose pro career started at City Hall, Sheffield in 2009.

Meanwhile, Cameron is looking forward to seeing his stablemate Dalton Smith compete for a world title against Subriel Matías, the new WBC super-lightweight world champion who beat Alberto Puello, last Saturday.

"Matías is a good fighter, but Dalton can punch like mad.

"I don't know if Matías would be as 'come forward' next time, with Dalton: he wouldn't be as brave as Dalton has more power than Peullo."