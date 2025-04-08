Liam Cameron isn't distracted by pre-fight chatter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Cameron has been at the centre of an unprecedented barrage of press speculation and social media coverage since his bizarre draw with Ben Whittaker last October.

Both boxers had tumbled over the top rope of the ring in the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, and the pair has rarely been out of the headlines since.

In the fanfare ahead of their rematch, at the bp pulse LIVE arena in Birmingham on Sunday April 20, Cameron has received more national and international attention than at any time since he turned professional at the City Hall, Sheffield, in 2009.

Whittaker, the smooth-talking showboater, seems naturally more suited to a pre-fight war of words.

But has it all been something of a distraction to the Manor, Sheffield boxer, as he prepares for a second encounter with the 2020 Olympics silver medal winter?

Quite the reverse.

"I am emotionless," he told The Star. "I shut off from everything, it doesn't even feel like I am fighting in two weeks time."

He says it is a benefit to be able to he could strip away the outside noise.

Liam Cameron in action. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"I can block everything out. I have been diagnosed with ADHD and autism, it's probably that.

"I do have the odd emotion, but not often. My girlfriend says I'm not romantic!"

Cameron, 34, has been the subject of a two-part Boxing King Media documentary on YouTube, following him in real life, including shopping in a Sheffield supermarket and buying cheap tyres for his car.

It is all an entirely different vibe from the flash, thoroughly modern image portrayed by Whittaker, 27.

Liam Cameron re-match with Ben Whittaker

Cameron has had to learn how to deal with the extra online attention.

"It is mad - if I post something these days, I get 100 messages straight away.

"Before, I could write back to people, it is different now."

As for public appearances, he attends mandatory press calls but can pick and choose who to deal with at other times.

"I only do stuff that is going to benefit me."

The boxing community is currently awaiting the result of a dispute over the number of rounds for the rematch.

Cameron signed a contract for 12, but it seems his West Bromwich opponent wants to knock two off.

If that happens, it will mean Cameron's team could be in for some financial compensation.

Promoters Queensberry said Liam and his manager "are incredibly frustrated to be in this situation so close to an important fight."

They said the Sheffielder "strongly prefers 12 rounds," but it is clear that Cameron will have plenty in the tank on fight night if it goes a 10-round distance.