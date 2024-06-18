Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dalton Smith is on his way to achieving great things in boxing.

Sheffield's super lightweight champion Dalton Smith has vacated his British 140-pound title to chase the sport's major honours.

Matchroom appears to be close to announcing a September clash at Sheffield Arena, against Spain’s Jon Fernandez, for the European strap.

But while he is focused very much on his own career, Dalton will be happy to lend his support in the corner of his gym-mate Liam Cameron this weekend.

He will be part of Liam's team as he tries to pull off a win against Lyndon Arthur, live on Channel 5.

Arthur is the favourite to take home the vacant WBA Inter-Continental Light Heavyweight title from the Whites Hotel, Bolton on Friday.

However, Steel City fighter Dalton thinks Liam, 33, will enjoy a fight where the pressure to succeed will lie heaviest on Arthur's shoulders.

"Being the underdog will suit him," said Dalton.

Dalton Smith WBC Silver Super Lightweight Champion Pic Mark Robinson Matchroom

"Liam has been waiting for an opportunity like this since he came to our gym. He has literally never had a day out, he is in prime condition, and he has been eating and sleeping boxing since he has been back.

"Hard work pays off and he has got a very good chance of winning. Fingers crossed that will happen and I will be there working the corner; I'm looking forward to it."

Dalton used to train with Liam years ago, well before his suspension from the sport which led to a five-year exile.

"After going through his bad spell, and his ban, he came back to my Dad's gym and has turned his life around.

Fight week

"He has lost I don't know how many stones in weight, so fair play to the kid, he deserves this opportunity, he's worked hard, hopefully, he will go on and achieve big things now."

Dalton, 27, believes Liam's story can be symbolic for the sport.

"People go through their own bad patches in life and it is how you come back from stuff like that.

"Of course, he is a great ambassador for the sport, especially for the kids coming up.

Liam Cameron after a sparring session in Sheffield

"He does classes in the gym and you see how the young kids look up to him.