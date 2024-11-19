Levi Kinsiona aims to end rival's winning streak
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
His relaxed emotions will be based on self-confidence in his own talent along with the fact that all the pressure will be on his opponent, Ben Marksby.
"For me, there is no pressure on my shoulders I am walking in there smiling, laughing and dancing around like I normally do," said the Parson Cross fighter.
"Ben is a 10 and 0 home fighter, the pressure is on him. There is pressure on him to perform but I know that he is coming to give it his all and I am definitely going to give it my all."
There is mutual respect between the Sheffielder (11-3-0) and the unbeaten rival from Darlington, County Durham.
Kinsiona recognises Marksby had a successful amateur career (six times elite amateur champion) and the task is no small one.
He says: "I am going in there with three losses on my record, (but) I am going in there to win I am going in there to fight, I have got things to fight for, family to fight for.
"I know that me at my best beats absolutely anyone."
He said he had outgrown lightweight (135 pounds) to become a fully-fledged super lightweight: "At this weight, I can definitely punch.
He denied the Bolton Whites Hotel, Bolton bout represented a step up, in an interview with VIP Boxing Promotions.
"I have been in with people who have pushed me and tested. He is a very good fighter, don't get me wrong. It is a great 50-50 fight.
"But I feel like I will get the nod on this one, I have been working very, very hard.
"I have been in camp since May, I have been in America sparring very good fighters (including Manchester's unbeaten Bobby Faulkner.)
"I have been in camp for so long, I have sacrificed spending time with my newborn daughter" he said recognising that Marksby also had his own personal obligations.
"We are both fighting for our families at the end of the day."
Campaigning on the road is no problem for Kinsiona, he says.
"Sheffield is my home and when I do fight in Sheffield I do big tickets.
"I love an away day, I live an away upset, I love upsetting people. There is no pressure on me, I have nothing to prove to anybody."
The 28-year-old says he had learned a lot from the three defeats on his CV stating that one of his opponents Alin Florin Ciorceri had been highly ranked across Europe at the time.
He also insists he should have been awarded a win against Rotherham's Lee Appleyard (slit decision loss 2021.)
But that is all in the past now.
Looking ahead at the Bolton challenge, screened on Channel 5, he says: "Everyone wants to be entertained, let's put on a show!
"This is my time, I deserve it and I will get what I deserve. I'd fight anyone anywhere... in their back garden or mine."
Kinsiona has been listed to compete for the English title against Youssef Khoumari at York Hall, Bethnal Green next month.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.