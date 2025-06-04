Let's be Frank - Tommy was a true champion
His former promoter Dennis Hobson has likened the Sheffield flyweight to some of South Yorkshire's all-time greats, including world champions Clinton Woods and Jamie McDonnell.
Tommy (15-4-1) announced his retirement at the age of 31 in The Star in March.
He is currently thriving in his new career as a personal trainer and video stream commentator.
Dennis said of the former Sheffield Boxing Centre star: "It was fantastic to work with him and his team; they were a pleasure to work with.
"Some have said he overachieved, but you could say Clinton overachieved or Jamie.
"It’s all about having a decent team around you, and picking the right fights at the right time."
Referring to former IBF World Bantamweight champion Stuart Hall, whom he managed, the businessman said: "Stuart is someone that overachieved more than anybody, but are you telling me that Tommy Frank has got less ability than Hall – no chance!
"Stuart was tough, and that toughness got him through, but boxing and skill-wise, Tommy is on a different level.
"Hall had lost his British title, but I ended up manoeuvring him and got him in a world title against the right opponent. He’d never have won a world title if I hadn’t got that opponent in place for him to fight; he was very fortunate.
"Tommy won British and Commonwealth titles, and that’s a fantastic achievement."
Frank had had to endure health issues growing up and Hobson says: "Don’t forget he was born with a hole in his heart, so he had all that to contend with and he’s a real success story.
"The way he conducts himself is an absolute inspiration to a lot of kids out there.
"He’s doing some punditry with FightZone, and his personal training, so he’s got a lot to offer.
"I wouldn’t have any hesitation with a kid being led by Tommy because of the way he conducts and holds himself. The professional that he is...to pass on his experience and knowledge would be absolutely top-notch."
Tommy's final bout was in Birmingham just short of two years ago.
His last three results hadn't brought a win and the Sheffield family man decided to move on to pastures new.
