The event is being promoted by Misfits Boxing, whose CEO is UK YouTube sensation KSI, and will feature big names like Tom Zanetti, Jay Swingler from the YouTube duo TGF, Love Island’s AJ Bunker and Tiktok star Astrid Wett.

When is Misfits Boxing x Dazn Series 2?

This event is going to take place on October 15 at Utilita Arena in Sheffield, and is available to attend with tickets or to stream with a subscription to sports streaming service DAZN.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: KSI (R) punches Luis Pineda (L) during their Cruiserweight Main Event Bout at The O2 Arena on August 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

DAZN has been the platform for many internet boxing events, which reached peak popularity when KSI fought American YouTube star, Logan Paul.

Who is fighting in Misfits Boxing x DAZN Series 2?

The Series Two event follows the Series One event earlier in the year, in which KSI fought twice in one night, beating UK rapper Swarmz and professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

KSI, also known as JJ, will not appear on the card for this event, and it is unknown if he will be in Sheffield at the Utilita Arena for the event.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Tom Zanetti attends the National Television Awards 2021 at The O2 Arena on September 09, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Instead, it is headlined by a bout between Jamie Micheal “Jay” Swingler, from the YouTube Channel, TGF, and American Youtuber, Cherdleys.

The co-main event, said to be filled with “bad intentions” is between two more Youtubers, vlogger Slim Albaher and BMX Youtuber, Ryan Taylor.

The rest of the bouts are as follows.

Tom Zanetti (DJ) vs. Jack Bean (Tiktoker) Kristen Hanby (Youtuber) vs. Swarmz (Rapper) Halal Ham (Youtuber) vs. DTG (Rapper) Ashley Tebi (Rak Su Musician) vs. Anthony Taylor (MMA Fighter/Boxer) Astrid Wett (Tiktoker) vs. Keeley (Tiktoker) AJ Bunker (Reality TV Star) vs. Carla Howe (Model)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: AJ Bunker attends the "Lightyear" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

How to get tickets for Misfits Boxing x DAZN Series 2?

Ticket sales opened on September 16, 2022, starting from £24.45 on Ticketmaster.

It now appears only a few tickets are left unsold, with the cheapest being a “Full Price Ticket” at £150 (plus fees), and the most expensive at £283.50 each.

The Ticketmaster link to the event can be found here.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: KSI (L) and Swarmz (R) throw punches during their Cruiserweight Bout at The O2 Arena on August 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

How to watch Misfits Boxing x DAZN Series 2?

The entire card, from the undercards to the main event, will be streamed on sports streaming service, DAZN.

DAZN has streamed every Youtuber boxing event promoted by Eddie Hearn or Misfits Boxing, starting with KSI vs. Logan Paul in Manchester Arena in 2018.

The streaming service offers a monthly subscription service for £7.99 per month, which will allow users to watch the Utilita Arena event live and on demand afterwards.

DAZN also allows you to stream fights with career boxers, many of which are included in the monthly subscription.

Some fights on DAZN are Pay per View, which will typically set you back a higher price than your monthly subscription.