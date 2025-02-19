KO'd Sheffield boxer will bounce back on home soil

Dennis Hobson is preparing for his next show in Sheffield. Today we continued our question-and-answer session with the veteran boxing promoter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How many Sheffield fighters are on your Skate Central show on March 1?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well Nicola Hopewell is from Worksop but she’s a Sheffield United fan, so does that count? Nicola’s topping the bill because she’s fighting the girl who fought for a world title [Kate Radomska, Ireland], so we’ll know what level she’s at afterwards regards being world-class.

I’ve been really impressed with her though and I genuinely believe she can step up and win a version of the world title.

She’s improved a lot, is being co-trained by Ebanie Bridges and has got a good team around her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I think they’ve added something to her, she seems happy and more content. She can box and fight.

This fight is like a world title eliminator in my mind, even though it officially isn’t but it’ll show us where she’s at, 100 per cent.

We’ve also got debutant Dylan Trevor, Mikey Harrison, Brendan Needham and Mason Dickinson on the card, who are all from Sheffield, so there’s a good, local contingent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mason Dickinson and Dennis Hobson

It will be a good night of boxing, a great atmosphere, and shown live and free on Fightzone, and possibly on TalkSport too, we’re just waiting for that to be confirmed.

How is Mason Dickinson’s confidence after coming off a KO loss in his last fight?

I think it’s been a big learning curve for Mason, he feels in his mind he let himself and everybody down, but he didn’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even when he got put down he was still trying to make a fight of it and showed plenty of bottle.

Nicola Hopewell at Bramall Lane

He was up against an experienced kid and just fell a bit short but he’s learnt from it.

He’ll want to put on a good performance on March 1, get a confidence boost and we can go again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ll maybe go after an Area Title, or an English Title eliminator, that’s the sort of next step after this.

Is Callum Simpson good enough for a world elite?

Callum Simpson v Elvis Ahorgah at Wembley Arena, February 1 2025. Pics courtesy of Lawrence Lustig Boxxer

There was a bit of politics involved when he turned pro and he should have been with us at the start of his career.

I like Callum as a fighter, he’s got that bit of swagger, and I like him as a person. I do think he can do something meaningful on the world scene but it also depends on the people surrounding him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, I’d be very confident if he was with us that he could go on and win a version of a world title, that’s all I’ll say on that one.

Daniel Dubois against Joseph Parker takes place this weekend – who wins?

I like Daniel Dubois because when he fought Joe Joyce, I thought he might have got found out, but he went back to the gym refocused and has done brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His trainer, Don Charles, is a friend of mine, they’ve regrouped and are very focused. Daniel’s an amazing specimen, he looks like a hundred-yard sprinter, he’s got such a fantastic physique and has got everything going for him. I think he can take a shot too, at first I wasn’t sure but when he fought Joshua, he took one or two and came back and obviously stopped him.

I think the Parker fight is a very close fight because Parker’s so experienced and he can fight and box.

It’s not the easiest defence for Daniel, a real 50-50, but I think if he comes through this then he will be the future of the heavyweight division and will take some beating on the world scene because the others like AJ, Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte are more or less done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So hopefully Dubois comes through this test, and he might get a rematch with Usyk. I think it’s a very close 50-50, Joseph Parker is a very good fighter but I’m sticking with Dubois. I want Daniel to win for the sake of British heavyweight boxing, even though I like Parker a lot.