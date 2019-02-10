Kid Galahad predicts brutal win over Josh Warrington in IBF title fight

Kid Galahad believes he will force the trainer and dad of rival Josh Warrington to throw in the towel when the two meet for the IBF featherweight title.

The clash between Galahad – real name Barry Awad – and Leeds’ reigning world champion Warrington has been signed with the rivalry becoming increasingly hostile as fans await confirmation of a date and venue.

Warrington questioned whether unbeaten Galahad had earned his shot, despite being named mandatory challenger by the IBF and also took a swipe at the 28-year-old for his previous drugs ban.

But Galahad hit back hard and predicted a brutal domination that will force Warrington’s father Sean O’Hagan to stop the fight.

“He is a very emotional person and his dad is a very emotional person,” he told Behind The Gloves. “I can see his dad chucking in the towel.

“He is going to try to bring it when we get in there and I am going to beat him up very badly. And I think between the sixth or seventh round his dad will chuck the towel in.

“When we get in there you will see.”

On Warrington's doubts over his validity for the challenge, Galahad was emphatic.

He said: “I’ve more than earned my stripes.

“We’ll have to wait and see. When we get in there I will show him there are levels.

“They can believe what they want to believe.

“And if he doesn’t like me, he doesn’t like me.

“It's a fight they didn’t want,” he added.

“The good thing is the IBF stick to the rules and regulations, They’re probably the strictest of the governing bodies. You have to fight the mandatory.

“He was in a position where he had to fight me.

“I’ve been training for this moment for all my life, I won’t be denied.

“If I had to fight in his dad’s living room, with his dad as a judge and his brother as a judge, I’d do it and make sure I win.”

The fight must take place before May 4 and Galahad admits it is highly likely it will take place in Leeds.