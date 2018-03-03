Kid Galahad knocks out Irving Berry on Kell Brook show

Have your say

Birthday boy Kid Galahad stretched his unbeaten run to 24 matches this evening.

The 28-year-old super-fit featherweight Galahad, the smaller man, hammered a left shot into Irving Berry’s face in the fourth round, felling him heavily in the corner.

Doctors immediately came into the ring to check on his condition.

Berry was left to recover on a stool for several moments, before getting to his feet and leaving the ring unaided.

The 32 year old Berry, from Panama had a long reach and an awkward style, and was hard to pin down but looked in pain when he was caught by a body shot in the second.

Repeatedly, he fell over after clinches and it seemed only a matter of time until Galahad stopped him.

Kid Galahad v Irving Berry

The Ingle man, who finished his last five fights early, added a sixth on the Kell Brook v Sergey Rabchenko card at Sheffield Arena ,with that left hand to the chin, in two minutes 20 seconds of the third round.

Galahad said his opponent had previously been in with big punchers.

The competitive nature of the Ingle gym was spurring each fighter on, he said.

He was now looking for the winner of the Josh Warrington v Lee Selby fight (May 19, Leeds.)

Galahad v Berry

Carl Froch said the performance of Galahad (aka Abdul Barry Awad) would attract attention at top levels.