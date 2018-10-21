Kid Galahad in pole position to give Sheffield’s Ingle gym plenty to smile about

It's been a testing time for Dominic Ingle.

But he's a man who has seen and done it before...and has his late Dad's DNA to fall back on.

While Ingle is not the type to feel sorry for himself, it must have been bitterly disappointing to see one of his prize assets, Billy Joe Saunders, denied a licence to defend his WBO title, after an adverse substance finding.

That shocking and hyper-expensive blow to the Ingle academy was followed by suggestions that another flagship asset Kell Brook was casting around for different training guidance - comparative rookie John Fewkes touted as an alternative.

But there was no distracting Ingle as he guided another of the gym's crown jewels to success over the weekend.

Kid Galahad carried out a carefully-scripted boxing clinic to outpoint American-based southpaw Toka Kahn Clary in a final eliminator for the IBF world title.

It was the defining contest of Galahad's career - and he didn't come up short, dictating most of the fight and keeping out of the way of Kahn Clary's left hand.

The Wincobank featherweight is now in line to face the winner of Josh Warrington vs Carl Frampton in December.

While Galahad won on the Saturday's scorecards with a convincing tally of 118-110, 118-110 and 115-113, Ingle, the architect, left nothing to chance.

According to one ringside journalist at the TD Garden in Boston, Ingle urged Galahad (Abdul Barry Awad) to put his foot on the pedal in the final rounds, to give the officials no room for a 'home town' decision.

Galahad, at 28, is a fabulous talent with hardly any miles on the clock. All his 24 previous fights were wins, 15 of them early night stoppages.

He says it is his destiny to succeed, even claiming that he would rather die than lose a fight.

The Sheffielder said he relied on not just his skills, but his "mental edge" - and that is something both Brendan and Dom Ingle have worked on for years.

The boxer won't be putting his feet up, as he waits for the result of Warrington v Frampton.

He says he "lives in the gym" and that's where he'll be lying in wait...with Ingle ready to chaperone him once more.