Kid Galahad edges closer to IBF title clash with Josh Warrington

Kid Galahad took another step closer to his long-awaited shot at a world title after Josh Warrington’s promoter Frank Warren won the purse bids for their potential fight.

The IBF installed Galahad – real name Barry Awad – as the mandatory challenger for Warrington’s featherweight world title and put the contest out to purse bids.

Warren was successful in the process which closed on Tuesday and announced a date and venue would be revealed in due course.

Leeds fighter Warrington has impressed greatly in his last two fights, defeating highly rated pair Lee Selby and Carl Frampton.

Ingle-trained Galahad has been pursuing an opportunity at a world title for years but has often been overlooked.

It was feared Warrington’s team would pursue a unification bout with another featherweight world champion which would take priority over a mandatory title defence.