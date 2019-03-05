Ker-ching! How much Kell Brook, Naseem Hamed and Amir Khan earned in their biggest fights. (Possibly)

Kell Brook earned £46,433 for every punch he threw in his otherwise painful meeting with pound-for-pound great Gennady Golovkin.

The Sheffield fighter pocketed an estimated purse of £3,946,775 for the five rounds he boxed GGG at the O2 Arena in 2016, according to Ladbrokes, who have made public purses for some of Britain's top boxers. It is not clear exactly how reliable the figures are. But the site says the winning Kazakhstan-born middleweight executed 133 shots, for which his share of the financial action represented £29,675 a blow.

Brook suffered a smashed eye socket in the first defeat of his career, but at least the bout secured his financial future. He returned to action a year later against Errol Spence Jr, at Bramall Lane, but suffered a similar injury. The Dore fighter is currently thought to be in training camp now for his next fight.

Ladbrokes claim city legend Naseem Hamed's earnings back in 2001, when he lost to Marco Antonio Barrera over 12 rounds at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, dwarfed Brook's pay out.

The Sheffield featherweight earned an estimated £6.7m for a fight which effectively spelt the end of his career.

Hamed landed 141 punches during the emphatic points loss meaning he made £47,585 per shot.

Barrera went home with the win, the IBO world title, but a much-reduced purse of £1.3m, £5,702 for every blow he inflicted on the South Yorkshireman.

'Naz' fought once more, repeatedly claimed he would make a ring return, but has been out of the sport since.

Meanwhile Brook's modern-day nemesis Amir Khan earned an eye-watering £213,000 per punch before his knockout by Saul Alvarez in 2016.

That's the highest purse earned per punch by a British boxer - the Bolton man beating the likes of Ricky Hatton, David Haye, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, according to Ladbrokes.