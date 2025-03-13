Kell Brook's protege on "All of the Lights" title mission

Three years have elapsed since Kell Brook stepped out of the boxing ring for the last time.

But the Sheffield former world champion's influence continues to thrive to this day - and can be seen ingrained in the life of 16-year-old Junior Holden.

The Don Valley Academy pupil grew up studying Kell's moves and all-round style, and is now trying to replicate them.

And he's been pretty successful so far, being crowned Yorkshire champion at 48kg, as well as a finalist at 52kg, Alliance Box Cup and in England Boxing’s national development competition.

Junior brings a Brook-like swagger too - his favoured ring entrance is the one Kell used to the tune of "All of the Lights" by American rapper Kanye West.

He also goes by the nickname Special J - one letter of the alphabet away from his idol's Special K sobriquet.

Junior has already attracted 22 sponsors and is a big ticket seller at amateur shows.

The ex-IBF welterweight title holder has watched the young protégé in action and is happy to endorse him.

Junior Kell brook and team

Brook told The Star: "I wish Junior all the luck in the world. All boxers have to start from grassroots and it is great to see Junior doing well. I'll be keeping my eye on him."

Proud Dad Bruno regards the retired Dore fighter is a huge inspiration to his son, who lives in Woodlands, Doncaster, with his parents and two younger brothers.

"Junior watched him before he even started boxing and loved the All of the Lights walk out song and the way Kell fought," said Bruno.

"I shared a video with Kell of Junior’s first ever bout walking out to All of the Lights.

Kell brook and Junior

"Kell then shared it on his Instagram. Ever since then he’s kept in touch and followed Junior’s progress.

"I told him he was fighting the other month in Doncaster and Kell said: 'I’m coming' which was incredible!"

"I have to say a massive thank you to Kell for making a dream come true."

Junior, who was once so badly bullied he had to change school, is certainly putting the work in at the Athletic Boxing and Fitness Club in Skellow.

Junior Holden pictured with his team

"He’s got a style (aided by coaches Danny Maddison and Gary Mundy) which will suit him in the long run for the pros - breaking opponents down" said Bruno, a one time footballer with Sheffield FC, Worksop and Parkgate.

"He trains six days a week now and will have finished school in three months when he’ll be training two or three times a day and at 18 will turn pro." It is a long cry away from his troubled spell.

"The bullying at school resulted in him missing six months of school," said the father.

He recalled trying: "Every possible avenue to support Junior while going through this awful time; he had turned into a shy boy with no confidence, something needed to change and change it did.

"He walked into the Athletic gym one Friday evening as a boy who had never boxed, never been in a boxing gym and from that moment his whole world changed.

"The hours and hours of training he put in, the sacrifices he makes, the parties and celebrations he misses aren’t because he doesn’t want to be there.

"Boxing saved Junior in a way that nothing else could and the only way to honour that is by being the best he can be and giving it his all.

"With will and determination, hopefully Junior can inspire other kids who have been through similar times to get into boxing.

"He is incredibly grateful to coaches Danny and Gary for what they have done. He’s created a bond with them which is much more than just boxing.

"This will stay with him for a lifetime."

Coach Maddison said: "The boy has done well, I saw that little twinkle in his eye, in the first week in the gym. He really wanted it, so I stuck with him and now we are reaping the rewards.

"He will go all the way - I truly believe that. Sometimes the will goes further than the skill."

Coach Mundy added: "Junior has set the standard to any young, shy, nervous lad in how you can transform your own body, mind, confidence, attitude and willingness to better yourself for all the right reasons.

"The more demanding the training and discipline got, he seemed to thrive on it and it's built him into the boxer he is today, already competing in 17 fights, championship fights and belt fights is easy to forget where he started just over two years ago but it doesn’t go unnoticed by the coaches, "We hope as a club we can change many more lives around."

The teen, who will compete on a home show at Doncaster Dome, for 50kg Yorkshire belt, on March 28, concluded: "I came into boxing knowing nothing and they have changed my life.

"The professional ranks are where I see myself at the earliest opportunity.

"I’m willing to do everything it takes to be the 'hardest worker in the room.'

"There will be some big nights under those lights in the future and I can’t wait."