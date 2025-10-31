Kell Brook’s comeback inspired by older champions

Kell Brook v Gennadiy Golovkin Getty Images

Former world welterweight champion Kell Brook insists “age is just a number” as he prepares for a comeback at 39, pointing to older champions such as Oleksandr Usyk, Terence Crawford and Bernard Hopkins as proof that boxing careers need not end early.

The Sheffield fighter, who retired after stopping Amir Khan in 2022, returns next February in Dubai against Eisa Al Dah, 46, at an event honouring the late Ricky Hatton.

Brook, who has battled injuries and long layoffs, says he feels rejuvenated and believes he can re-emerge as “Kell Brook 2.0” if he wins convincingly.

Hopkins remains the sport’s benchmark for longevity, winning the WBC light-heavyweight title at 46 and the IBF version at 48 before finally retiring at 51.

Usyk, now 38, became undisputed heavyweight champion this year, while Crawford, also 38, continues to dominate the welterweight division. Brook believes those examples show that with discipline and desire, age need not be a barrier.

“I’ve looked after myself. I’ve had time to rest and recover. If the fire’s still there, why not go again?” he told Boxing Social.

For Brook, that fire has never gone out, even during two years of inactivity since the Khan fight.

He says he was inspired by Hatton’s example and the charitable cause behind the Dubai show.

Dominic Ingle-trained Brook’s return evokes memories of other fighters who defied age.

George Foreman famously regained the heavyweight crown at 45, while Archie Moore remained a world-class light-heavyweight into his forties.

In 2017, Wladimir Klitschko fought Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight titles at the age of 41 and pushed the younger man hard before losing.

Whether Brook can emulate those late-career feats remains to be seen.

Four years without a professional contest is a long absence, and he has suffered serious injuries; yet his determination remains undimmed.

A strong performance in Dubai could open the door to bigger British clashes.

Brook has already floated the idea of facing the winner of Chris Eubank Jr versus Conor Benn.

Eubank, 36, remains active at middleweight, while Benn, 29, is seeking to rebuild after controversy. Brook believes either fight would sell and rekindle domestic rivalries.

For now, Brook’s focus is on proving that the flame still burns. If he shines in Dubai, his comeback could become more than nostalgia – it could signal a rebirth for one of Sheffield’s finest fighters.

His fans may be dreaming that a full Sheffield Arena, or even Bramall Lane, might not be out of the question.