Kell Brook versus a 45-year-old? Thanks, but no thanks says Matchroom

Kell Brook's promoters are not exactly champing at the bit to take up the offer of a fight with Cornelius Bundrage

The two-time former world champion will be 46 in September but fancies a crack at the Sheffield powerhouse.

The American says the pair could have matched up earlier in their careers, but while that never happened, the time could be upon us.

"A match-up of two former world champions would excite the fans" he told World Boxing News .

"People may talk about my age (45 years old) but it's deceiving. I started boxing late.

"Fans in England have supported me...and want me to come back and visit" he claimed.

"I will against Kell Brook and let's see who is the last man standing."

But a Matchroom promotional source implied that Brook's ranking was "high across the board now" while Bundrage was not deemed to be on the same level.

Brook is rated third in the world at 154lbs by the WBC and WBO, sixth by the IBF and WBO and 10th by The Ring magazine.

He would love to fight again in Sheffield this Summer - and would doubtless dedicate the fight to his old mentor, Brednan Ingle, who passed away recently.

If the prospect of a fight with Amir Khan continues to remain elusive, the big target for Brook would be unified champion Jarret Hurd.