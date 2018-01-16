Kell Brook told: Fighting Siarhei Rabchanka in Sheffield will be as tough as facing Errol Spence Jr

Few people in the world know as much as Adam Etches does, when it comes to Kell Brook’s next opponent.

The ex Sheffield middleweight reckons he has sparred more than 200 rounds with Siarhei Rabchanka. And that gives him a unique insight into the dangers his pal Brook will face when he launches a nee career at light-middleweight on March 3 at Sheffield Arena.

Etches, who retired from boxing to take up business opportunities, says nothing can be taken for granted in Brook’s comeback fight following defeat to Errol Spence Jr last May.

“I must have sparred him more than anybody” says Etches. “It is going to be a very hard fight - potentially as tough as the Spence fight, for Kell. Rabchanka is a tough fighter and a good boxer you only have to look what he did with Ryan Rhodes, (2012) although Ryan was coming to the end of his career them.

“He is very strong hits you hard and can take a punch as well, he is not just going to come here to lie down. But Kell has got the power to hurt him and win.”

Etches said there were no obvious weaknesses he could identify with Rabchanka.

Adam Etches training with Andy Marlow

“The only thing you might look at is him being inactive (just one fight last year - the same as Brook.) But he has probably been training hard any way and has boxed at light middleweight all of his career.”

Etches, 26, added that Rabchanka had power in both hands.

“For him, this will be like a world title eliminator. If he wins and does well, he will be right up there, in his own weight division. For Kell, though, is a fresh start and I think he will win. I hope he does.”

As for Etches, personally, he does not foresee a return to the sport.

“I have fingers in a lot of pies and thanks to people like my brother Danny, things are going well.

“I have got a new life and I love it.”

