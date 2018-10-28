Kell Brook takes on Aussie mystery man at Sheffield Arena in pre-Christmas warm-up

Kell Brook's next 'tick-over' fight will be at Sheffield Arena on December 8 against a boxer few people will have heard of on the world stage.

Michael Zerafa has accepted an offer to take on the Steel City’s former world champion, according to World Boxing News.

Brook hopes it will be a warm-up for his expected duel with Amir Khan.

Zerafa, nicknamed 'Pretty Boy,' is a 26-year-old Australian, who has lost both his previous attempts to win away from his homeland.

The former Commonwealth champion - he beat Bath-born Adam Harper - was KO'd in the US in 2015.

The severity of the stoppage caused him to leave the arena on a stretcher, with an oxygen mask strapped to him.

A year earlier the 5ft 11ins tall super welterweight lost in Moscow, but the fighter has 25 Aussie-based wins to his credit.

Sheffield Arena's decision to accept the Matchroom show means the resident ice hockey club, Sheffield Steelers, will have to re-schedule a fixture with champions Cardiff Devils.

That seems to fly in the face of a previously announced agreement with the Elite League club - one which signaled a partnership where Steelers were deemed priority tenants.

Steelers have no new date penciled in.

The Arena is familiar territory for 32-year-old Brook - it will be his eighth fight at the east end venue and his 40th in total.

His undercard will include Sheffield's unbeaten Anthony Tomlinson, currently sparring with Brook in Fuertaventura and Wincobank rookie Shakie Thompson.