Kell Brook got the job done in what may well have been his final outing in Sheffield on Saturday night.

Brook secured a points win over Australian Michael Zerafa at the FlyDSA Arena.

At times the Sheffielder made hard work of it, against a limited but spirited opponent.

Brook looked as though he was in for a straightforward night's work in the first round and Zerafa was struggling.

But the Aussie slowly worked his way back into the contest but Brook always had the edge - and it was enough to secure a points win with all three judges awarding the home fighter the win.

"I was a bit rusty," admitted Brook to Sky Sports.

"It looks good for those opponents that are running away from me!

"Tonight, I don't know if I was trying too much.

"At the end of the day I got the win."

Brook re-iterated that he wants to fight Amir Khan when quizzed on his next opponent.

KID GALAHAD VS BRAYAN MAIRENA

"I'm coming for those big boys," he added.

"It's now or never.”

Earlier in the night fellow Sheffield boxer Kid Galahad recorded a points win over a stubborn opponent.

Brayan Mairena took numerous heavy shots but stayed on his feet throughout the eight-round contest.

But Galahad never looked in any danger and was in complete control of the contest from start to finish.

Galahad will now be an interested spectator for the Battle of Britain clash in two weeks’ time when Josh Warrington defends his world title against Carl Frampton.

Galahad is the mandatory challenger for the IBF strap.

