Kell Brook says Ebanie Bridges saved his life

Kell Brook, Ebanie Bridges and son in Australia

Kell Brook says his partner Ebanie Bridges is the reason he is still alive.

Sheffield’s one-time IBF world champion admits he has struggled for years with addiction, depression, and lifestyle issues.

But the pathway to his salvation was laid by his relatively new life partner Ebanie, the mother of their son.

Kell, who lives in Dore, spoke about his recovery to the media at a press conference in Dubai yesterday, where he was promoting his return-to-the-ring fight against the UAE's Eisa Al Dah.

The event is to support the Ricky Hatton Foundation.

Ricky died last month, and Kell, 39, told a press conference that people suffering from mental health issues and addiction needed to ask for help. He also touched on his religious faith.

The Sheffielder and Australian boxer Ebanie's relationship became public knowledge when they announced the birth of Ezerra Ray, in March.

Since then, she has been central to his happiness and freedom from the dark times, which he endured following his 'retirement' from boxing.

Kell Brook, Ebanie Bridges enjoying life for a month in Australia

"I have got a beautiful son, he is my pride and joy," he said.

"I am in control of my life, I am excited, I am clear...I am happy-go-lucky.

"I do things with Ebanie and my son and see different parts of the world.

"I have found myself. Before, I didn't know what was going on.

Kell Brook and son in Australia

"Today I have got a purpose to live. I'm in God's hands, and I feel in a very good place," he told Boxing King Media.

"She (Ebanie) is a fantastic mum," Kell added, admitting that felt "strange" considering she is also a "ferocious" boxer.

"I'm enjoying it. She is so clever (Ebanie has a degree in Mathematics and a Masters in teaching.)

"She has played a massive part...she saved my life.

"She put me on the right path...spent a lot of time with me, talked to me."

The 39-year-old one-time bodybuilder and OnlyFans star was knowledgeable about addiction and mental health, he said, referring to the "darkest times when I felt so alone, she was the bright light.

"She got me out of that darkness. She saved my life, really and truthfully.

"She is so armed with the knowledge and been through a lot of things herself in her own battles in life, and she has guided me to where I am today - and that is clean and sober and living a beautiful life."

He said his story was written by God.

"This is what is meant to be...mentally I am in the best place I've ever been in my life."