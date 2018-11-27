Kell Brook’s farewell to Sheffield

Kell Brook may be bidding farewell to the Sheffield boxing ring a week on Saturday.

The former world champion takes on Michael Zerafa at the city Arena saying this could be his final appearance in the city that he loves most and made him world famous.

Michael Zerafa

Sheffield's Arena holds happy memories for the Dore 32-year-old with successful defences of his IBF World title against Jo Jo Dan in 2015 and then Kevin Bizier in 2016.

He was last in action in March when he swept away Sergey Rabchenko inside two rounds in Sheffield to claim the WBC Silver Super-Welterweight title and is now aiming for a similar performance against former Commonwealth Champion Zerafa.

“This will be an emotional fight for me because I think this will be my last in Sheffield," said Brook.

"We hope that the Amir Khan fight is next and after I’ve knocked him out I want the Errol Spence Jr rematch and it’s likely that will be in the States.

"For now all that’s on my mind is Zerafa - this is the moment and chance of his career but he’s meeting me at a terrible time.

"I’ve never been so focused and I plan of giving my Sheffield fans a blistering performance on December 8" said the fighter, who will campaign with John Fewkes in his corner.

Brook's clash with Zerafa tops a huge night of boxing in the South Yorkshire.

Unbeaten Irish star Jono Carroll faces French former European Champion Guillaume Frenois in a final eliminator to become mandatory challenger to IBF Super-Featherweight World Champion Tevin Farmer.

Welterweight Josh Kelly steps up in class as he takes on former World Champion David Avanesyan.

Explosive Liverpool Super-Welterweight Anthony Fowler is in title action as he targets a showdown with newly-crowned British Champion Ted Cheeseman in 2019 and Sheffield's IBF no.1 Featherweight contender Kid Galahad stays busy with an eye on the winner of Josh Warrington vs. Carl Frampton.

Sheffield is well represented on the undercard with Welterweight Anthony Tomlinson, Super-Middleweight Callum Hancock and Middleweight Shakiel Thompson all in action, while Leeds Super-Bantamweight Qais Ashfaq and Denaby Lightweight Terri Harper also feature.