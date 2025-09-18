Kell Brook reflects on struggles shared with Ricky Hatton

Kell Brook says he felt a deep kinship with Ricky Hatton, as both men learned that their greatest battles were not for titles but against addiction and the silence that followed the bright lights.

Dore-based Kell posted that Hatton was a "legend in boxing and in life."

He and Hatton were "just kids coming from a council estate" who ended up in the top flight of the boxing world.

"I could relate deeply with his struggles with addiction and depression," declared Brook.

He emphasised that the "highest of highs" in sport be followed by "the lowest of the lows only a handful of people can understand. "The struggles outside of the ring when the bright lights are no more are the battles no one sees.

"I mourn this loss with the rest of the world."

Brook ended his post: "There is only one Ricky Hatton. If anyone is struggling, talk to someone. You are not alone."

The online tribute was seen by more than 10,000 and endorsed by the likes of Sheffield's Jon Buster Keeton, Dom Ingle and Johnny Nelson, Waverley's Sam O'Maison, Conisbrough's Joe Hayden and Barnsley's Callum Simpson.

Ricky Hatton (Photo by John Gichigi/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, publication of a book on the life of former world champion Junior Witter is being delayed by several months because of the tragic death.

Former Sheffield Ingle boxer Witter, who runs a gym in Rotherham, and Mancunian Hatton were edgy rivals during their super lightweight days.

They never laid a glove on each other, which was always a big disappointment to Junior, who felt he represented more risk than reward for Ricky at the time.

Junior was about to have his say about their relationship in the book 'Junior Witter - The Avoided.'

Kell Brook boxing Ricky's brother Matthew Hatton. (Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

But the Yorkshireman has decided to revisit the narrative in light of the tragedy, which shocked him and the rest of British boxing to the core.

Author Jamie Boyle said on social media: "Our book was due to be released in December this year, however, with the awful news which has come this week, we will be putting back the release date.

"Junior Witter - The Avoided will now be released on March 10 next year. Junior also wants to add a further chapter to pay respects to Ricky Hatton. Thinking of the Hatton family at this time."

A 10-bell salute in honour of Hatton, whose body was found at his home in Hyde last Sunday, is planned for Saturday's boxing event at the Magna Centre.