Kell Brook ready to ‘right wrongs’ on ring return

Kell Brook is determined to ‘right a few wrongs’ when he makes his Steel City return on March 3.

Brook was in upbeat mood when back in the spotlight in his home city on Friday for a press conference to discuss his upcoming clash with Sergei Rabchenko at the Arena.

His last outing saw him drop the IBF welterweight title to Errol Spence Jnr at Bramall Lane last May but he is promising to put smiles back on the faces of his hometown support.

“I need to make the wrong right and get everyone buzzing and excited with a win,” he told The Star.

“I need to be back on the ropes, shaking that fist and saying we’ve done it, we’re back.”

The fight with tough Belarusian Rabchenko will mark Brook’s official step up to super welterweight after plenty of struggle to make 147lbs.

The 31-year-old admits he thought long and hard about retirement after losing his title but ultimately felt there was more to come from him.

He said: “I just know that I’ve got so much more to give in the sport.

“There’s still fighters I’ve not fought, there’s still performances I’ve not topped so that’s what made me want to come back.”

And he insists he is well on course in training after a recent camp in Fuerteventura.

“I’ve been doing some training in Spain – cycling, running hard, sparring, strength work, technical work,” he said. “I’ve been ticking all the boxes.”