Kell Brook KOs Sergey Rabchenko in two rounds - the boy is back

Kell Brook, the fighting pride of Sheffield, is back.

And with a bang.

Kell Brook (left) in action against Sergey Rabchenk in their Super-Welterweight contest at the FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Tonight, at the city’s Arena, he made his debut at 154 pounds, embarking on a new period of his career.

He seized the vacant WBC Silver Super Welterweight Title stopping Sergey Rabchenko, avenging a defeat the heavy-handed Belarusian inflicted on Sheffield’s Ryan Rhodes, in 2012.

More importantly, Brook (now 37-2-0) bounced back from two painful defeats in which both eye sockets were broken.

And he has a route available to him up the WBC, to become a two-weight champion.

The referee calls an end to the fight in Round 2

ROUND ONE

Former European champion Rabchenko looked up for the task, but the best punch was an upper-cut directed at his upper body. The crowd was a factor, as they got behind their hero.

ROUND TWO

Rabchenko tried to walk through Brook - but simply walked into trouble. Big trouble. His temple tasted Brook’s powerful right hook shortly after an uppercut- and went down. His legs had gone to jelly - it was game over.

Brook v SenchenkoL Pix by Lawrence Lustig

The Sheffielder, who says he has “not got many fights left in me” certainly seems to have lots in the tank.

And the excitement in his face proved he still has the thirst for glory.

Brook said: “You thought you’d got rid of me. I am the terminator - I love the sport.”

The Dore fighter, who has been in a “dark place” since defeat to Errol Spence Jr, said he liked the new weight division and felt “strong and stable.”

Brook v Rabechenko - earlier picture by Lawrence Lustic

Promoter Eddie Hearn said public support from Sheffielders had been a major influence on “world class” Brook’s return.

“Kell Brook is one of the biggest talents in world boxing - Kell is coming for a second title, I believe he will be a second world champion in 2018.”kell brook has Inevitably the name Amir Khan was mentioned as an opponent - but Kell will just go back to the gym - and leave the politics to others.

Hearn said Brook wanted to be out again in June.