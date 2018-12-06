Kell Brook jabs at Amir Khan – and hits Eddie Hearn in the crossfire!

Kell Brook didn't pull any punches in his press conference to promote Saturday night's fight with Michael Zerafa.

But it wasn't the Aussie super welterweight opponent in his sights - it was old rival Amir Khan...and also promoter Eddie Hearn, who was sat inches away on the media platform.

Kell Brook and Eddie Hearn and today's press conference. Picture By Mark Robinson.

Brook is clearly losing patience with Khan, who is now talking about fighting Terence Crawford in early 2019, and possibly even Hearn who has failed to negotiate the domestic bust-up British boxing fans want to see.

"Amir Khan is a conman, they should you should call him Amir Con. He has mugged you off Eddie” charged the former world champion” said Brook.

"I thought this fight was nailed on," lamented the South Yorkshireman, referring to his meeting with Khan ringside at the last Tony Bellew.

He recalled how Khan had looked him in the eyes and said: 'We will fight next.'

Brook press conference

Brook commented: “What can I do? Everybody knows that is him that is running off."

He directed Hearn to: "sort it out."

The promoter responded: "If you want my opinion there is only one fight for Amir Khan. And that is what I have told him. And that is to fight you and nobody else."

Sheffield's Brook said, at the conference staged at his beloved Bramall Lane, that he was feeling fresh and added that 12 months ago would have given himself a year left in the ring, yet he now feels re-born.

"I know I am going to be 100 per cent and there is not going to be no man what can get in there on Saturday night and deal with me."

He added: "I feel like a teenager again, I could weigh in at 147 tomorrow if I wanted. I have got that buzz."

Zerafa said Saturday’s WBA title final eliminator represented a huge opportunity to him and claimed his research had exposed flaws in Brook’s armoury.

He said Brook was a leaky ship that had sprung holes.

But he is tipped to fall in a few short rounds, by some boxing pundits.