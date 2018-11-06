Kell Brook says his new link-up with coach John Fewkes - who was the last man to beat him in the amateurs - has given him a new lease of life and the pair are deciding which gym to use to finish off his camp.

The pair are working together before Brook’s December 8 outing against former Commonwealth champion Michael Zerafa, in a WBA super-welterweight title eliminator at Sheffield Arena.

But the boxer hasn't committed to Fewkes indefinitely - and could go back to having Dominick Ingle in his corner, it seems.

"Before it was hard to get down the gym, but these days I am up before the alarm goes off and I am there early, giving 110%, and John is putting 110% in" Brook said.

"It's different for both of us. It's like when you get a new girlfriend when you're young; you are trying to impress each other" he told Sky Sports.

"You never stop learning and it's about keeping your mind fresh. Moving to a new trainer, he brings different things to the table in training. It's just a fresh outlook and honestly I can't wait to get to the gym and work with him.

“ Sometimes a change is good. A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter and I am very happy."

Brook and Ingle could not get their diaries to coincide - something that has never been a problem before.

"He's just got so much on," said the former world champion, who has sparred with 24-year-old Welsh prospect Alex Hughes.

"It was a mutual agreement and he won't be in the corner. We have definitely not fallen out. We might work together again in the future, but for this one he won't be there. I've been at the Wincobank since I was nine-years-old and Dominic's always been there through the ups and downs."

Brook concluded that Fewkes, a novice trainer with a growing reputation, "knows every trick in the book."

Sky say the pair have not decided which gym they will use when he returns from Fuerteventura camp closer to the fight date - Fewkes operates out of a Dennis Hobson gym in Gleadless, six miles away from the Ingle gym in Wincobank.

