Kell Brook is back on a high - and it's thanks to those that love him

Kell Brook could barely lift his head off the pillow after losing last Summer’s Battle of Bramall Lane - the show at Sheffield United that was supposed to be the biggest highlight of his career.

He lost to American Errol Spence Jr, surrendering his IBF welterweight crown.

But he’s rid himself of his demons and is about to re-emerge, facing a fresh challenge to become a two-weight world champion. Ahead of his March 3 scrap with Belarusian Sergey Rabchenko, Star Sports Editor Bob Westerdale looks at the challenges facing the Sheffielder.

********************************

Kell Brook hit the bottle, suffered depression and needed counselling after his losing his world title to Errol Spence Jr.

The Sheffield boxer may have had millions of pounds in the bank and a loving family, but his life had suddenly lost direction.

“For six months I can’t remember getting up. I’d be laying there thinking: ‘What’s the point getting out of bed?’ the 31-year-old Dore family man said.

“After Spence the phone wasn’t ringing. All the hangers-on had vanished.

"When you win everything is great but when you’re losing nobody wants to know you – except for the people that really love you.

“I was going out, drinking a lot. When I was drinking I was thinking I was having a good time but it came back twice as bad, the depression. It was just a vicious circle – drinking, not caring about myself – and it gave me a bad low.”

There were media reports of rowdy behaviour on a holiday jet as the 31-year-old sought to release the pressure with a pal.

These days, Brook recognises those weeks of personal misery and dejection affected others, including his partner Lindsey.

“She wasn’t happy with me but time is a healer and I promised her I’m going to be a changed man and not let her down again” Brook told The Guardian.

“I did speak to a counsellor after hitting rock bottom. It did help, talking to somebody that didn’t know me and just pouring my heart out to them in a few sessions. That’s when I thought I’ve got unfinished business in boxing. I started to love boxing again.”

*************************

Kell Brook draws no satisfaction when he studies the two losses on opponent Sergey Rabchenko’s form sheet.

Like himself, the rock-hard light middleweight from Belarus has only lost to opponents who were world-class competitors.

Brook, himself, was stopped by Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr in his last two outings.

While Rabchenko was stopped in July 2016 by American Tony Harrison, who went on to compete for the IBF World Super Welterweight title.

And back in late 2014 he was on the end of a split decision loss to Aussie Anthony Mundine, in Australia, who had 46 wins to his credit.

Mundine, the former WBA and IBO champion, had beaten the likes of Shane Mosley and had been a challenger for the IBF World Middleweight strap.

“He’s up there, he’s no walkover” said Brook, of Rabchenko.

“I could have had an easier comeback fight, his record is the same as mine if not better.

“He’s mixed it with top opposition, he’s only lost to the very best in the world.”

Brook has fielded the latest media concern about his eyes - he suffered broken eye sockets against both GGG and Spence.

“I’ve got a black eye, I’ve been taking a bit of leather but standing up to it no problem” Brook told Omnisport.

“My doctor said my eye should be fine now...I don’t need to be thinking about it, I need to go in there and do what I need to do.

“If I’m thinking about my eyes or them losses, or if I’m not 100% myself I’m not going to win.

“People on the undercard are all from the gym, we’re all motivated and pushing each other. Our bodies are working properly and efficiently now so I can’t wait.

“I’m looking in every fight to knock my opponent out. I’m never looking to go the distance, I’m looking for an opening and looking forward to being explosive.”

*************************************

Brook is under no illusion what a third-straight loss would mean the end of his career.

Considering the threat posed by Rabchenko, he says: “He’s a hard East European so this is no warm-up.

“He’s up for world titles and he’s a very tough customer.

"But I needed to pick this guy because it’s getting harder for me to get up for fights after big names like (Gennady) Golovkin and Spence. This guy worries me and I’ve got some fear.

“Any slip-up now, after two defeats, it’s bye-bye to boxing. Defeat is not an option.”

