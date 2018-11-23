Kell Brook – I am a happy fighter and that makes me very dangerous. Watch out Sheffield Arena!

Kell Brook feels like he has travelled back in time and become a teenager again since making changes to his training routine.

Sheffield's former welterweight world champion says his new alliance with trainer John Fewkes has given him the "perfect camp" before his December 8 showdown with Aussie Michael Zerafa.

Brook turned 32 in the Summer but he says: "I feel 19 years old! The change that I have had is what I needed and because of that, I am in great shape.

“A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter.

"This camp has been exceptional. John turns up to training wanting to impress and is coming with his best and he has been getting the same thing from me, too."

Eyebrows were raised when Brook asked the relative-novice trainer to help him. But the father of two said: “He hasn't trained anybody at this level before but he calls the shots and it is working really well" said the fighter, referring to their daily routines at Fuerteventura.

"When he sees I am tired, he tells me to take a day off. But if he thinks I need to push harder then he'll tell me. He has picked things up really quickly.

“When I was in the amateurs, nobody could hold a candle to me, but John beat me. He had a great boxing brain and you can see that now as a trainer, I think he is going to be one of the best out there, very soon."

Brook expects Fewkes to be a considerable asset in the corner, at Sheffield Arena.

"In sparring, he watches everything very closely, is calm, and sends me out in the next round with all I need to know about what to do.

“We have gelled and I am excited for people to see me after what has been a perfect camp.”

Brooks said a hard day's work in the gym and on the track in Fuerteventura is complemented by frequent meetings at night, where the team members including ex Sheffield boxer Lee 'Brown Sugar' Edwards watch films and boxing videos.

"It is unbelievable how we all get on," he said.