Kell Brook fighting fit for step up in weight

Kell Brook looked in phenomenal condition as he weighed in for his official debut at super welterweight.

And the Sheffield fighter insists he feels all the benefits of moving up in weight class.

Brook, who will face Sergey Rabchenko at the FlyDSA Arena tonight, struggled to drop the weight to make welterweight before moving up.

But he has found the journey to 154lb a much easier ride.

“My nutritionist is taking me for something to eat and that’s always good to hear,” he told The Star the day before weighing in.

"I've done all the hard running and hard training, now it's time to wind down and make sure

“I’ve been feeling great in the gym, this new weight is beneficial for me.

“I’m ready to get in and show the fans what I’ve got in the tank.

“Believe you me I’ve got plenty left in the tank.

“I believe this is my weight.

“I’m excited, like a kid at Christmas to see round by round how I’m going to feel energy wise.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot in the tank, plenty in the tank.

“I’m on weight, I don’t have to take another seven pounds off.

“I’m smiling. I’m a happy man. I’m eating, I’m smiling, I’m ready.”

Brook weighed in slightly under the super welterweight limit at 10st 13lbs 7oz yesterday, three ounces heavier than opponent Rabchenko for their WBC Silver title fight.

The Ingle-trained fighter is looking to immediately target a world title fight at 154 with a clash against WBC champion Jermell Charlo the most likely.