Kell Brook Fight Night: LIVE BLOG Kell Brook and Michael Zerafa weigh In ahead of their WBA Final Eliminator Super Welterweight Title fight on saturday night in Sheffield.'7th December 2018'Picture By Mark Robinson.' Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say There's a big night of boxing at the Sheffield Arena tonight, with Kell Brook poised for his latest outing. You can follow all the action with our live blog below... Kid Galahad in action. Sheffield Arena bill: Big boxing night starts with wins for Sheffield fighters