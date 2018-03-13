Kell Brook commends film for those going through tough times

Sheffield's Kell Brook - who suffered times of depression after losing his world title last year - has commended a stirring British film drama as a piece of work that will resonate with many.

The film is about a boxer who suffered a serious head injury during a fight and the impact this has on his marriage, his life and and his family. It is a journey of how the athelte pieces his life back together.

"When you’ve been in a dark places like myself, this film speaks volumes.

"Make sure you go see it" he tweeted.

Brook, who lost his title to Errol Spence Jr at Bramall Lane last May, is now back firing on all cylinders after winning his comeback fight at Sheffield Arena.