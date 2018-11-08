Kell Brook claims this 46-second fight rookie is good enough now to be British champion

Kell Brook says a Sheffield middleweight who has boxed just a few seconds as a professional is already good enough to take on a British champion.

Shakiel Thompson launched his pro career on October 12 and stopped Nicaraguan journeyman Geiboord Omier in 46 seconds.

Kell Brook, impressed

Brook watched the 6ft 3ins middleweight make his debut from ringside.

And Thompson's eye-catching debut, along with his earlier rise through the unpaid sport, has clearly caught the former world champion's eye.

So much so, Thompson appears to be on the undercard of Brook v Micahel Zerafa at Sheffield Arena on December 8.

The 21-year-old Thompson says it's a: "Great opportunity to display my skill live on Sky Sports."

Fight poster

And Brook, a veteran of such shows, knows a prospect when he sees one.

" ‘Doctor Steel’ is an exciting fighter," Brook told The Star.

"There are a lot of good things about him, I've seen that in him and know what he can do. He is a freak at that weight.

"He reminds me of Thomas 'The Hitman' Hearns, wiry with power who will stop people for fun.

"Shak makes it look easy, and he's awkward as a southpaw with a very good jab and works well to the body."

Brook said he'd been impressed in the short-work he'd made of Omier at the Double Tree By Hilton, in Norton.

"Adam Etches will promote him well and he can come to me for anything” volunteered Brook.

"I will help him in any way I can.

"I have been there and been through the situations he will be going through.

"Even things like my knowledge that I have picked up on my road working with different promoters, telling him how to go about things.

"He is certainly a talent, I would put him with a British champion in his next fight. I know it would only be his second fight, but I'd put him in there."

Brook’s undercard includes unbeaten Irish star Jono Carroll, who faces French former European Champion Guillaume Frenois in a final eliminator to become mandatory challenger to IBF Super-Featherweight champion Tevin Farmer.

Sunderland welterweight Josh Kelly, Conisbrough heavyweight Dave Allen and Cork middleweight Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan are all set to feature too.