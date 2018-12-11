Kell Brook can take big-money fights in the US if Amir Khan contest doesn’t happen, says John Fewkes

Kell Brook will bounce back to his best form when he takes on a fighter of equal calibre, says trainer John Fewkes.

Sheffield's former world champion delivered an under-par performance against virtual unknown Michael Zerafa, last weekend, and that led to suggestions that he may be past his peak.

His former trainer Dom Ingle had expressed in an interview, before the fight, that Brook may only have a couple of outings left in him. But Fewkes disagrees and thinks the big names will bring out the best of Brook.

"I have no idea whether the (proposed) Amir Khan fight will get done, that's nothing to do with me, but I know if Kell was in the ring with him, or Crawford, Hurd, Garcia, or Thurman, then he will show he is at the top level” said Fewkes.

"It's not as if Khan will be fighting for a grand for an Area title next, if Khan doesn't happen next, then he is going to get paid very well in America.

“The pressure was more on Kell for Saturday - he is a human being and people were saying Michael was going to be terrible; nobody expected him to land a shot. And when he did it was like: 'Oh God, he's landed a punch.'

"Kell didn't get flowing and recognises that. He'd felt he had to please the fans and impress. But in big 50-50 fights, the pressure will be off. He will be a better fighter on the bigger the stage.

“And I think there will be a few nights like that. "He has got a long time to go - he was ringing me after the fight wanting to get straight back at it in the gym. He can't wait to get another fight set up.

"In the next one, he won't be as rusty and you will see how he performs at that higher level."

Personally, Fewkes has no fears about being dumped, after Saturday's modest fare.

Amir Khan and Promoter Eddie Hearn. Picture By Mark Robinson.

"Some fighters, as soon as something doesn't go according to plan they start to try and lay the blame on the trainer, the manager, the promoter or their training camp.

"Kell isn't like that. He has just got 12 rounds under his belt. His fitness is good, he is happy with the way things are working and he is ready to take a big challenge on."

Like Brook, Fewkes was the target for abuse on line after Saturday.

"Some people just get a kick out of being nasty" he said.

"Things are said that have no point and reason other than to be nasty."

