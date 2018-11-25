Kell Brook and the loneliness of a long-distance boxer

November in cold, dark and rainy Sheffield is not without its challenges.

Wintry weather can be depressing, so the idea of taking in the rays on one of Spain’s sun-drenched Canary Islands, certainly sounds appealing.

And that's where Kell Brook is based - as far away in weather, culture and normal surroundings as it is in miles.

Brook is in a hot weather training camp at Fuerteventura, tying up any loose ends in training before his collision with Australian super welterweight Michael Zerafa, back in Sheffield, on December 8.

And sometimes being isolated from his loved ones gets to him. He feels every one of those 2,500 miles from his home in Dore.

Brook, 32, revealed exclusively to The Star: "In all, I have been away from home six or seven weeks. It is a long time, but at least they have been over to see me, and I went back for three days, so I have not been shut away from them completely.

"It is hard, but I am doing it for my family.

"It can be a lonely existence. I am laid here thinking about them, looking out of the window at sunshine and palm trees but it is the thought of them that gets me up in the morning - knowing I am doing it for them.

"Not everybody realises what we have to put in, at this level.

"Not just the training but the face you have to be away from family and others."

Brook, who had the IBF welterweight title from 2014 to 2017 has two daughters, a long-term partner Lindsey and daughters Neveah and Estelle.

The couple have another child on the way in January.

*Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Brook v Amir Khan can be signed next month, with a date set for February or March. He’s now talking about the show being in Manchester or London's 02 Arena.

" I think it will be done before the end of the year," Hearn told Sky Sports. "I'd like to get it done before Kell's fight with Zerafa and we can get them both in the ring. I believe it is Amir Khan's birthday, December 8 as well.

"If we are going to get it done for February or March, we must get it done before the end of the year.

"It is the biggest fight out there for British boxing, outside (Anthony) Joshua against (Deontay) Wilder, and it's a fight everyone's wanted for years and years and years.”