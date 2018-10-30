Kell Brook and Dom Ingle have not fallen out or split – they’re just doing different things: statement from Sheffield boxer

Kell Brook has finally shone some light on his training regime - saying Dom Ingle will not be in the corner for his December fight.

However, he does not rule out any return as he moves into the New Year, hopefully for an encounter with Amir Khan.

His carefully-prepared statement will have answered some of the questions Ingle himself had.

In short, Ingle has not been fired, just allowed to continue working with other boxers while Brook continues his Fuerteventura "momentum" with the likes of Sheffield mates John Fewkes, Adam Etches and Andrew Tomlinson...although Brook has still not named them publicly.

Brook took his time to clarify his situation - and his statement is certainly unusual in its tone and delivery.

Promoters Matchroom had steered clear of any comment on Brook's training programme when approached by The Star, so it is likely they had a hand in it.

The statement reads: "Contrary to some stories and speculation myself and Dominic Ingle have not fallen out. Dom is as dedicated a trainer as they come. He has been in camp over recent months preparing his fighters for big fights.

"All Dom's other fighters were scheduled to fight on big cards in the US and therefore a training camp out in Toronto was scheduled for their preparation.

"For a number of years now I have based myself out in Fuerteventura for my training camps. As I last boxed in March, I wanted to do a lengthier warm weather stint to assist my recovery and preparation for any forthcoming bouts.

"I understand with Dom already committed to the above he could not make himself available to assist on this occasion for my training camp.

"I know the Fuerteventura set-up well and have had some familiar faces and good people around me to support with camp.

"I am now scheduled to fight on December 8 and to avoid disruption as well as ensuring I maintain momentum I will continue to base myself out here in Fuerteventura for this bout.

"Preparation has thus far gone very well and in the interests of maintaining this momentum, for this particular fight, Dominic Ingle cannot be in my corner,

"At this point, I have nothing further to add on the matter and my full focus and attention is on getting myself ready for the fans to and close the year in special fashion.

"The meticulous work, dedication, preparation, and focus has gone into this camp and I will continue to grind until fight week."

Brook did not disclose his opponent for Sheffield Arena – but it is virtually-unknown Aussie Michael Zerafa.