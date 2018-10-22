Kell Brook, Adam Etches and John Fewkes - the Sheffield boxing mystery deepens

Kell Brook was today still keeping his cards close to his chest about this current training regime.

Sheffield's former world champion is in camp at Feurteventura with retired fighters Adam Etches and John Fewkes - long-term Sheffield pals who could play a part in his immediate future.

The Star asked Brook point-blank if Dominic Ingle was still his trainer after speculation of a parting of ways and he replied: "He could be - he could not be...it's like that Bruce Forsyth game.

"All I can say is I am training extremely hard in Fuerteventura, three times a day, for a fight in December."

Etches, who is managing in the sport now, was equally ambiguous.

"Great things are going to happen, not just for me and Kell and John but for everybody. It is all exciting."

The boxing media has been filled with suggestions that Brook is varying his training options, as he heads for a tick-over fight and, hopefully, a meeting with Amir Khan in December.

Fewkes, who works out of a gym in Gleadless, has not confirmed what his role is, excusing his lack of co-operation with The Star by saying: "I am under orders."