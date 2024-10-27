Joy for South Yorkshire boxers Jimmy Joe Flint and Junaid Bostan in Manchester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lightning can strike twice - ask teak-tough South Yorkshireman Jimmy Joe Flint.

For the second time in 217 days, he took on the much-fancied Campbell Hatton and beat him over 10 arduous and bloody rounds.

Hatton may have the backing, the support and the Dad (Ricky) to hint at becoming a huge name in boxing.

A jubilant Jimmy Joe Flint after beating Campbell Hatton.

Flint, though, has courage, ring intelligence and the kind of grit that sets him apart from most others.

And that combination secured the unanimous decision in Hatton's back yard.

Flint can now move on to bigger things, while Hatton has a difficult decision to make in a defining moment in his career.

In fairness, they were a well-matched duo, but Jimmy Joe just wasn't going to be beaten.

The winning team, after Jimmy Joe Flint beat Campbell Hatton in the super lightweight contest in Manchester.

It is unfair to compare young Campbell with his former world champion father, but, crucially for the son, he comes off second best in a more modest comparison with the bearded bruiser from Donny.

In Saturday's bout, Doncaster's Central Area Super Lightweight champion emerged the healthier of the two after an early clash of heads, with the 23-year-old Mancunian cut over his left eye.

With the red mist descending, Hatton responded with a barrage of attempts to end the contest early, but Flint tucked up and grappled when he had to and started to land the cleaner shots.

From the middle of the contest, Flint hadn't been hurt, and was finding the body, while displaying a technically superior all-round effort.

The home crowd was quietened - more noise seemed to be coming from Jimmy Joe's energetic corner team.

For all the pre-fight bluster, Hurricane Hatton was being blown off course. The Manchester City fanatic's blue moon was fading.

He couldn't find the power and spite to damage the 27-year-old away fighter, and when the last gloves were traded, the warrior pair hugged each other...while probably wanting never to be in the same ring ever again.

Flint triumphed on the cards 97-94, 96-95 and 96-94, and moved his record to 15-2-2.

He said later: "The first time was so nice, I had to do it twice."

His manager Stefy Bull summed up: "It takes two to tango both Jimmy and Campbell left it all in the ring. Two warriors and both should be proud."

Flint wasn't the only cross-Pennine traveller to succeed on the Matchroom card.

Victory for Junaid Bostan in Manchester.

Rotherham's Junaid Bostan racked up his 10th straight win, to finish his calendar year on a high.

Argentinian Maico Sommariva made the mistake of leaving his body wide open when he lunged forward - the Eastwood super welterweight landing hard enough with his left fist to deprive him of any wind.

Sommariva managed to get off the canvas, but referee Michael Alexander prevented him from suffering any further punishment, at the Co-OP LIVE Arena in Manchester.

In the show's main event, Jack Catterall beat Regis Prograis in a 12–round super-lightweight contest.

Meanwhile, Sheffield welterweight Owen Durnan was outpointed by Sunderland prospect Adam Reichard over six rounds at the Rainton Meadows Arena, Houghton-le-Spring.