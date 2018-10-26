Josh Warrington wouldn’t duck me - but Carl Frampton would, says Sheffield’s Kid Galahad

Kid Galahad can't wait to get in the ring with the winner of Josh Warrington v Carl Frampton - saying he has already beaten an opponent who matches their quality.

Sheffield's "next world champion" outpointed the much-admired Toka Kahn Clary in America last week, a bout which doubled as a final eliminator for a contest with the winner of the IBF World Featherweight clash on December 22, in Manchester.

Galahad (Abdul Barry Awad) said: "Skill wise, Khan Clary was better than most of those out there.

“I guarantee you that Warrington, Frampton or Scott Quigg wouldn't have controlled him better than I did, I'd put money on that.

“He's up there with them. Khan Clary's arms were three inches longer than mine, he was strong and has a great amateur pedigree behind him, he boxed for the USA.

“But I was always comfortably in charge” Galahad told The Star.

"Kell Brook rang me and said what Paulie Malignaggi has said ringside - Khan Clary was good, and no lesser a fighter than many world champions.

"For me, though, it was a seven out of ten performance, unless I knock them out, I get upset."

Galahad believes if Frampton wins in December, the Northern Irishman might dodge him.

"I don't think Warrington would vacate; he’s a younger, hungrier fighter. Frampton thinks he is the Jackal-reborn who is entitled to stuff who can pick and chose and do what he wants.

“He is not stupid, he knows I would expose him.

"Him and his team will see how easily I beat Khan Clary and if Frampton beats Warrington none of them will want me."