Josh Padley wants Sheffield Arena win to fuel world bid
The Armthorpe super featherweight earned global attention as a last-minute replacement for WBC world lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson in Riyadh in February.
The then-full-time electrician accepted the fight but negotiated a further one-fight deal, as part of the package.
Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn was so impressed by his plucky performance in Saudi Arabia’s capital - and his previous track record - that he extended it by two more.
"That was music to my ears," said Josh, who takes on Watford's Reece Bellotti on the Dave Allen v Arslanbek Makhmudov undercard on Saturday.
"I hope it can be the start of a long relationship."
Being on Matchroom's books could lead to huge title fights, as long as he gets the better of Bellotti in the WBA International title ten-rounder.
"I came up through small hall shows, where there was no TV, banquet suites and leisure centres," said Padley.
Now, there should be big money as well as a widening of his profile, should he add to his 16 victories, in a career that began with a loss at the Magna Centre, Rotherham in 2017.
One website has suggested Padley earned half a million dollars for the Stevenson fight, and his second biggest payday was a win over Mark Chamberlain at Wembley Stadium, Wembley on the Daniel Dubois v Anthony Joshua bill last year.
His upward trajectory means he has not found himself toiling away on electrics in the roof space of a house in Shiregreen - which is where he was at the moment the Stevenson offer arrived.
"I don't know how much I've earned, I'd have to ask my accountant," he says.
"I feel blessed - it shows hard work pays off."
The Arena card also includes a fascinating rematch between Junaid Bostan and Bilal Fawaz, for the English super welterweight title.
And Conisbrough southpaw Joe Hayden will be looking to progress his record to 20-straight wins.
THE BILL David Allen (24 7 2) Conisbrough, v Arslanbek Makhmudov (20 2 0) Russia, heavyweight Josh Padley (16 1 0) Doncaster, v Reece Bellotti (20 6 0) Watford, super feather Junaid Bostan (10 0 1) Rotherham, v Bilal Fawaz (9 1 1) London, super welter Joe Hayden (19-0-0) Conisbrough v Angelo Dragone, Wales, super lightweight Hamza Uddin (5 0 0) Walsall, v Paul Roberts (22 6 0) Watford, fly Ibraheem Sulaimaan (8 0 0) Birmingham, v James Chereji (22 6 0) Romania, super feather Conner Tudsbury (2 0 0) Manchester, v Khalid Graidia, Luxembourg, light heavy Joe Howarth (13 1 0) Wigan, v Kane Baker (19 13 2) Birmingham light.