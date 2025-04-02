Josh Padley analyses Dalton Smith's world title credentials

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Power, precision and a unique family background are driving Dalton Smith all the way towards a world title.

That's the view of his new Matchroom colleague Josh Padley.

He believes his fellow South Yorkshireman has all the ingredients required to win the top belts.

"Dalton is a down to earth guy; I have known him from coming up in the amateurs, they are all very strongly family orientated at the (Steel City) gym and make you feel at home", said Padley.

"He deserves to be on the world stage, and it looks like that's where he is heading after this one", he said, referencing Smith's upcoming bout against Mathieu Germain.

Padley admires the technical assets that have delivered the Sheffield campaigner 17 straight wins all but four by way of knockout.

"He is good a setting shots up; he has power and is a very calculated athlete.

"Dalton was very well schooled at Great Britain Boxing (Olympics programme), and his power is quite a statement.

"I have sparred with him, he is a good friend. I have known him since I was about 14, and now he is knocking on world level honours.

"I really like his dad and grandad; I have not got a bad word to say about them."

There had been rumours that Smith and Padley could be opponents, but now under Eddie Hearn's banner, they are both essentially on the same team.

Another potential fight that had been on the cards for Padley had been against Armthorpe-born boxer Maxi Hughes.

"The idea came up prior to Shakur Stevenson" he said, recalling the life-changing, last-minute call-up to fight in Riyadh last month.

"We couldn't come to an agreement on finances for the fight. I rate him Maxi highly, he has been in with all of them.

"As for the future, I am not saying yes and I am not saying no, I will fight whoever is best for my career.

"Whoever will progress my career that is who I will fight."

Padley will be on the Smith v Germain undercard the Park Community Arena, Sheffield on April 19.

He will face undefeated Serbian southpaw Marko Cvetanovic.

He expects a tough night but predicts: "I will break him down."

"It is great the venue is just a 20 minute trip up the road rather than the flight to Saudi and I have had plenty of notice not like last time.

"I will have support behind me as it is nice and local, and I am looking forward to it", said the Jason Cunningham-trained former Armthorpe Comprehensive pupil.