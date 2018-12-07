John Fewkes learning on the job as Kell Brook takes on Michael Zerafa at Sheffield Arena

Fledgling trainer John Fewkes won't be concerned if Kell Brook fails to stop super welterweight Michael Zerafa in the early rounds - a predicted outcome many have favoured in the run-up.

He will be content to analyse and absorb the details of Brook's first outing in nine months.

Kell Brook and Michael Zerafa weigh In ahead of their WBA Final Eliminator Super Welterweight Title fight on saturday night in Sheffield. Picture By Mark Robinson.

Fewkes, who will be effectively learning on the job at Sheffield Arena on Saturday, says: "I would like it to go a few rounds so we can look at a few things we have been working on.

"But the way Kell has been firing I can't see it going ten rounds.

"I'd prefer three or four rounds at least - but I certainly wouldn't complain if he got an early KO!"

If Fewkes is retained after this fight, he'd love to see Brook pit his wits against the best at welterweight.

Brook camp

"With the right regime, he'll make 147lbs easily and I'd love to see him against the likes of Keith Thurman or Danny Garcia. I truly believe, having seen Kell up close, he is better than them."

Fewkes is in the limelight, currently, because of his association with Brook, ahead of this WBA title eliminator.

But, whatever happens, he is still committed to his own 'Titans' boxing outfit at Dennis Hobson's gym in Gleadless.

"Our gym is thriving at the moment, we have some great amateurs and they have loved having Kell as part of things” said Fewkes. "Next year will be a big year as we work with Dennis Hobson's (re-formed) Fight Academy promotional outfit. Great things are ahead."

Hobson re-actived the brand this week; he is working in partnership with Sheffield-based insulation and heating, engineering businessman, Steve Crump.

Hobson said: “The first show under the new Fight Academy banner will be on February 22 in Sheffield. We’ll have Tommy Frank on, potentially a Commonwealth Title fight that I’m working on, and also maybe a British Title. Ultimately, we’ll hopefully be doing ten shows a year, across the UK and also hopefully in Europe and in America.”