Jason Cunningham to fight against complacency in Jordan Gill clash

Jason Cunningham says he learned a painful lesson in defeat last time out – but one that will guide him to victory this weekend.

The Woodlands fighter suffered the first knockdown and stoppage of his career when Reece Bellotti wrestled away his Commonwealth featherweight title in November.

Cunningham puts the manner of the defeat down to allowing himself to be drawn into a slugfest with big hitting Bellotti.

And he insists he will stay much more focused on the game plan when he faces the highly-rated Jordan Gill in a British title eliminator in Manchester on Sunday.

“I still feel a lot of disappointment about that Bellotti fight,” Cunningham told The Star. “I was doing so well. I was in control against a top prospect who people were saying was going to bowl me over.

“But I got complacent. It was almost too simple at times but then I stopped doing what I had been.

“Being complacent made me take more risks and that suited Bellotti.

“But you have to learn from your mistakes and I’ve learned from mine.

“I’ll be sticking to the plan against Gill and I’m confident I’ll get the job done.

“I’ve got the big fight experience over him and I’ve got to make sure I make it count.”

Rotherham-trained Cambridgeshire fighter Gill in unbeaten in 18 fights but has fought only one opponent with a winning record.