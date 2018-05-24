Jamie McDonnell plots road to retirement through Inoue and Super Series

Have your say

Jamie McDonnell feels he has a clear path ahead to end a storied career with even more glory - starting by beating Naoya Inoue on Friday.

The winner of the clash in Japan for the WBA bantamweight title has been assured of a place in the new World Boxing Super Series, which should should result in the unification of four versions of the division's world titles.

McDonnell sees cleaning up in the division and hoisting the winner's trophy as the ideal note on which to retire.

"The winner of me and Inoue will be going in it," he told the Free Press.

"That will be motivation, I want to get in that.

"At 32, it would stand me in good stead at the back end of my career.

"I can win that tournament, earn plenty of money and retire happy.

"That's the plan - beat Inoue, have a month off and get in that tournament."

The announcement of a bantamweight edition of the popular Super Series was made earlier this month.

Belfast's WBA 'Super' champion Ryan Burnett has confirmed his participation alongside WBO king Zolani Tete and IBF supremo Emmanuel Rodriguez.

The WBC title is currently vacant which means all active world titles will be feature.

The bantamweight edition will follow the same format as the two previous events with an eight-man elimination tournament to decide the winner of the Muhmmad Ali Trophy and a considerable prize pot.

The draw for the tournament will be made in July with the first quarter-final to be held in September.

The finals of the two previous tournaments have yet to be held with George Groves and Callum Smith due to meet in an all-British final of the middleweight edition.

McDonnell faces former two-weight world champion and pound-for-pound ace Inoue on Tokyo on Friday with his WBA 'Regular' world title on the line.

READ MORE

Inoue 'holds nothing new to fear' for McDonnell

Preparing for greatness - no stone left unturned for Jamie

Japan trip is about more than money for McDonnell

Inoue wants to end Jamie's reign with one punch