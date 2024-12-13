Izzy gets busy with planned stadium and overseas fight shows

Sheffield's GBM Sports organisation is preparing for a record-breaking year.

After a highly successful 2024, they are well-advanced with plans for 2025.

First, on Monday, they will announce details of exciting southpaw Shakiel Thompson's second defence of his IBF European and WBO Global middleweight titles.

The unbeaten Handsworth champion has enjoyed a stellar 12 months, recording three stoppages out of his three fights in February, April, and September.

GBM will release news on who his opponent will be for the contest, which will be held in the 2,500-seater Park Community Arena.

Thompson, 13-0-0, is rated as number five in the domestic rankings, behind Kieron Conway, Denzel Bentley, Chris Eubank Jr and Hamzah Sheeraz.

His most recent, third-round defeat of Coventry's River Wilson-Bent 17-5-2 was quite a spectacle; the away fighter was on the canvas in the second round and three times in the third.

While GBM have been making several new signings, 27-year-old Thompson remains one of their major assets.

Izzy Asif with new signings including local fighters Jimmy Joe Flint and Donte Dixon, pic by Connor McMain

After Monday's announcement, GBM will move on to working on their other ambitions - they are considering no fewer than two outside stadium events in the Summer.

One is likely to be the Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster, where promoter Izzy Asif hopes to involve boxers from the busy local scene, including Dave Allen and new GBM signing Jimmy Joe Flint.

Asif says it is too soon to give more information but he also wants to host shows abroad, possibly Saudi Arabia and Ireland.

"I really appreciate the year we have had, we have really grown our brand a lot in that time" he said.

Shakiel Thompson after beating River Wilson-Bent Pic courtesy of Leigh Dawney GBM Sports.

"2025 will be the year when we go to an outdoor stadium" he told The Star.

"We will want at least 10,000 there. We may even manage two stadium events. We are likely to do a show abroad.

"We will continue to grow our stable of fighters and go from strength to strength. Anything is possible!"

GBM's last show of 2024 was a nine-fight event that included rising Rotherham star Taz Nadeem and Doncaster farmer Edward Hardy.

It was broadcast by DAZN who agreed a multi-fight deal with Asif in June.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that Handsworth's Dalton Smith will meet Frenchman Walid Ouizza at Nottingham Arena on January 25. At stake will be the European super lightweight title, it is said, with the winner fighting Jon Fernandez or Pierce O’Leary.