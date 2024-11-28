2024 has been a challenging year for Sheffield teenager Israel Price.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 14-year-old has had to manage his Cystic Fibrosis condition and, in September, was badly hurt in a hit-and-run incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His supportive family, together with a love for the sport of boxing, has seen him bounce back in true knockout style, though.

After weeks of recovery at his home in Woodhouse, he regained his fitness and plucked up the courage to take part in a national boxing tournament in Wales, returning to South Yorkshire with a gold medal, collected courtesy of a first-round stoppage victory.

His dad Bernie said that he'd had to be completely convinced it would be safe for his son to return to the ring, given the injuries to his eye, skull, legs, hips and arms when a motorist ran into his electric bike, near Holbrook industrial estate at Halfway.

Police have yet to find the driver, according to Mr Price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He'd had months off and we have been monitoring him very closely," he said.

"The hospital said there was no underlying damage to his eye after the hit-and-run.

"It took a while but eventually I noticed he was getting so much better in himself; he was much more lively.

"He then had four weeks back in the gym at Steel City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was running, he'd lost weight on a diet, and really wanted to take part in the schoolboy competition (the Warehouse Box Cup 2024 at Neath, near Swansea) with the big head guard on.

"He had to be on his toes because he was fighting in Wales, with Welsh judges!

"But he got his opponent out in 30 seconds - he's a wonder kid!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berne said his son, displaying fast hands and speedy feet, had soon figured out his Cardiff rival Hassan Miah: "After the first few seconds, he jumped on him and wouldn't stop.

"He outworked him and the referee had to wave it off."

Israel won the gold for his age and weight (40 kilos.)

"It is a big morale booster for Israel, he is chuffed to bits, really over the moon.

"It was his first stoppage - and he told me he wants some more of them!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is in a national tournament in March and will be a junior for the first time and box longer rounds but he now knows he can do it."

Israel and his sister Scarlett, who also has to manage cystic fibrosis, have responded positively to the 'miracle drug' Kaftrio.

The treatment improves lung function, helping children and adult sufferers breathe more easily.