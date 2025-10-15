Is Dave Allen too brave for his own good?

Exhausted Dave Allen v Arslanbek Makhmudov , WBA Inter Continental Heavyweight Title, 11 October 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom

Health concerns for 'people's champion' Dave Allen are being expressed following his courageous display against Russian giant Arslanbek Makhmudov at Sheffield Arena on Saturday.

The Conisbrough heavyweight showed guts and valour in the gruelling 12-round defeat, but is Allen just TOO brave for his own good?

His trainer, Jamie Moore, had pondered throwing in the towel, having witnessed the away fighter's huge punch count.

Moore had instructed the South Yorkshireman not to trade with the 6ft 5ins opponent, such was the danger involved against the bigger knockout artist.

At the end of the 11th round, he threatened Allen that he would pull him out.

He had caught a few punches flush and "did get busted a few times," said Moore.

The trainer added that Allen had told him he'd never been hurt as badly as that previously.

Allen himself has admitted his foe had: "Hurt me five or six times.

Dave Allen v Arslanbek Makhmudov , WBA Inter Continental Heavyweight Title 11 October 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"I thought, ‘I’m going get this fella in round nine,’ but my legs were gone. I’ve been hit with too many good shots.”

Former world champion Johnny Nelson was perturbed by the amount of damage Allen had endured.

"I have always said that Dave gets hit too hard; gets hit too often", he said on his own podcast. I worry about him."

Nelson recognised that Allen's endurance was "his strength - his super power" and his game plan had been to wear down Makhmudov and hope he'd punch himself out."

Dave Allen and Arslanbek Makhmudov face ahead of their Heavyweight clash Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

However it didn't work.

The Canada-based Russian let loose "some proper crashing shots that Dave took. I thought 'How are you doing this?'"

At an earlier point in his career, Allen trained at Sheffield Boxing Centre.

Owner Glyn Rhodes said today: "I am not impressed by boxers taking that many shots.

"Five years down the line is when it catches up on you.

"A 19-stone man punching you in the head as often as that can't be good for you."

Allen is renowned for having one of the hardest chins in world boxing.

And former professional boxer Adam Etches is an admirer of Allen.

But he commented: "Dave takes a lot of shots. Heavyweights punch harder than other weights. The less shots you get caught with the better.

"I was gutted for him, I'd hoped he could pull it off and secure himself a massive pay day."