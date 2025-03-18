Inspiring Sheffield boxer announces his retirement

A popular Sheffield sportsman who overcame open heart surgery to become a boxing champion has officially retired from the fight game.

Tommy Frank, who won the British flyweight title (2021-2023) and the Commonwealth super-flyweight strap (2019-2020) quits boxing at the age of 31.

The Sheffield Boxing Centre favourite became a headline grabber when it emerged that he had undergone surgery to repair a hole in his heart at just five years old.

He embarked on his professional career in 2016 at the Magna Centre, Rotherham winning 13 consecutive bouts.

By 2023, 'Super Tommy' was up against strong opposition in Jay Harris and then Galal Yafai - the latter going on to stop Sunny Edwards last November - and was KO'd twice.

With heart-warming honesty, he now believes that he wasn't good enough at that level but remains pleased to have achieved what he did.

Frank, from Intake, told The Star: "I am officially retiring from professional boxing.

"I think a lot of people knew that already but I haven't made anything official."

He said the sport "will always be in my heart" but his involvement was now strictly: "On the other side of the ropes - not being punched in the face."

Tommy who is married with a young family and is now a successful personal trainer, said: "I have probably gone a bit soft, becoming a dad...I feel I don't have that fire inside me any more and that is something that you need when you are in that ring.

"I am looking forward to the other side of things."

As for his career (15-4-1) he concluded: "I had some good nights - in many senses I over-achieved in my career.

"I wasn't a stand-out amateur I didn't win any national titles or box for England.

"To go on and become British and Commonwealth champion - that is a huge achievement.

"I just found my level," he said admitting he wasn't good enough to reach the pinnacle.

"I am happy to say that with the career I had and the things I did achieve."

Frank paid tribute to the coaching staff at the Hillsborough SBC gym, who forged his career.

He said he owed much to Glyn Rhodes and Mat Mowat and others who "have trained me at SBC from boy to man. All the way through amateur and pro careers, you don't get that a lot in boxing. That is something I am very proud of. Now I am moving on to a different chapter in my life."