Inside the wacky mind of Sheffield boxer Liam Cameron

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It is almost impossible to imagine two people more different.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In one corner, Ben Whittaker, the 'sexy,' media-darling dripping head-to-foot in thousands of pounds of high fashion, and with three million Instagram worshippers hanging on his every word.

In the other, Liam Cameron, the Manor estate Blade, who craves nobody's approval, didn't know where Saudi Arabia is, and hasn't been to the shops once since 2009.

The pair are from different worlds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flash Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron Pic Getty Images

But those worlds will collide at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, on Saturday when they fight each other on the undercard of Dmitry Bivol versus Artur Beterbiev. Whether it will be the well-heeled showboater from the West Midlands, or the down-to-earth Yorkshireman with a dry humour, who ends the night with his hand in the air, remains to be seen.

It will be as fascinating a contrast of boxing styles as it is how they conduct themselves out of the ring.

Sheffield's Cameron, in his own unique way, demonstrated that chasm in character, in an interview with The Star.

We asked him: "Are you two the direct opposite of people, as human beings?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Cameron and Tanya Picture courtesy of Astaea Media

He replied: "At the press conference he was mumbling about how sexy he was in his Louis Vuitton gear.

"My life is so basic, I make it that way, I eat the same food, it is very rare I go out for meal.

"I am not flash, the truth is my girlfriend (Tanya) buys my clothes for my birthday and at Christmas.

"I haven't been shopping once while I have been with my girlfriend...and that is 15 years.

Ben Whittaker in action. Getty Images

"I am not bothered. My kids are always dressed smart.

"But I don't have to impress anybody, I don't care, me.

"Yes, I have got some platinum teeth, but they were free!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He (Whittaker) has probably spent a grand on a T-shirt and that would kill me" said 33-year-old Cameron (record: 23-6-0.)

a

"I could have all the money in world and I wouldn't spend that - what happens when you've washed it a few times?"

And, with a flourish, he answered another tongue-in-cheek question: "What would happen if Tanya stopped buying your clothes?"

Liam replied: "It's like what that Gino D'Acampo (cooking celebrity) said: 'If my Grandmother had wheels she would have been a bike!'"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After flying out to Saudi, first class last weekend, Cameron, who has described 27-year-old Whittaker (8-0-0) as a "noodle head," will be supported in the corner by Dalton Smith, another popular Sheffield boxer, who is recovering from injury.

"He has had a neck and shoulder problem, I think, he had it for his last fight" he said referring to the fifth-round stoppage of Jose Zepeda in March at Sheffield Arena.

"You have to be 100 per cent for big fights otherwise it all catches up with you, but it's not like he has to rush. It's great to have him keeping me company."